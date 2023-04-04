  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

David L. Macy

David L. Macy, 64, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023. He was born on August 20, 1958 in Washington, District of Columbia to Bruce and Elizabeth (Ross) Macy.

Dave was a maker. Weekends started at 4:30AM with a thermos of Folgers and a to-do list. He built shelves, swing sets, decks, furniture, and fences. He often showed his love through labor.