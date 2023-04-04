Dave was a maker. Weekends started at 4:30AM with a thermos of Folgers and a to-do list. He built shelves, swing sets, decks, furniture, and fences. He often showed his love through labor.

David L. Macy, 64, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023. He was born on August 20, 1958 in Washington, District of Columbia to Bruce and Elizabeth (Ross) Macy.

Unsurprisingly, traditional education never appealed to Dave. He left KU early in his academic career and returned to where he felt most comfortable: the rooftops.

An entrepreneur, Dave started his own roofing company, Heartland Roofing, with his wife, Jan, and his business partner, Jeff Mott. Fearless, he was a mountain goat on the roof. Dave and his company often donated roofs and labor to Habitat for Humanity, creating lifelong bonds with the folks he met along the way.

He was an avid one-ski skier, a skill he learned spending summers on Long Lake at his family’s cottage in northern Minnesota, and he took up parasailing when he found himself on the beach. Dave made killer scrambled eggs, commandeered an excellent backyard grill, and was the resident Thanksgiving turkey carver and present wrapper.

Dave’s soundtrack consisted of James Taylor and The Eagles, old Western movies and Chiefs games, his daughter Dani’s singing and NASCAR engines. He was happiest when his garage was stuffed with his friends, new and old. With guitars in hand, amps thrumming, MGDs nearby, and his family flitting in and out, Dave couldn’t have asked for a better oasis. His garage was the kind of place folks went to in order to unwind, helmed by the kind of man a person would be lucky to have in their corner.

Above all, Dave was a devoted husband and father. Dave met his wife, Jan, because he happened to be in a garage band, and she happened to like that very much. Dave and Jan celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary last year, proving time and time again their devotion to one another in sickness and in health. Dave shivered on soccer sidelines, same as he bundled up to watch cross country races on frost-crusted golf courses. He wrangled running shoes, fixed windows shattered by wayward soccer balls, and put thousands of miles on his truck zigzagging all over the Midwest taking his girls where they needed to go.

Dave is survived by his loving wife, Jan Macy, daughters, Jess and Dani, his sister, Janet (Macy) Benest, and his furry naptime buddies Finn and Bentley and cantankerous cat friend, Milo.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bruce Macy and his mother, Betsy Ross Macy.