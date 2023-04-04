Charles Frederick Schwankl

He graduated from Cathedral High School in 1945 and was a recognized football player at the district, regional and state levels. In 1945 he volunteered to serve in the army. During his 3 years of service he earned the Army of Occupation and World War II Victory medals. After returning to the States he attended St. Cloud State University where he earned a degree in education and met his wife Rose Marie Baratto.

Charles “Chuck” Frederick Schwankl, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023 at the age of 96. Chuck was born January 11, 1927 to August B. Schwankl and Lucy T. (Hingesberger) Schwankl in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

After graduation Chuck and Rose moved to Alaska where the couple both held teaching positions. Later while in Alaska he accepted a job with the Department of Treasury. His employment with the department eventually resulted in their return to the mainland where the couple lived in multiple states. Chuck was also given the wonderful opportunity to live and work in the Philippines for two years. He was employed by the Department of Treasury for over 30 years, holding various positions and ultimately retiring as Director of Personnel.

Chuck enjoyed hunting, fishing, and sailing. He and Rose traveled extensively, often with family and friends. In his later retirement years he especially enjoyed gardening, cooking, reading and watching football.

He is survived by his wife Rose of 70 years, daughter Julie Schwankl and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by brothers, Joseph, Arthur and Arnold Schwankl, sisters, Mary Goedert, Margaret Schwankl, Laura Stibal and Florence Karnes.

A mass will be held 10:30 a.m., April 13, at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Overland Park, KS. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

A memorial service and visitation will follow at the Dougherty Funeral Home, Hibbing, Minnesota at a date and time yet to be determined. Internment will be at the Maple Hill Cemetery, Hibbing, MN.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care.

Memorials can be made to Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care, KCHospice.org