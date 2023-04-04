  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Charles Frederick Schwankl

Charles “Chuck” Frederick Schwankl, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023 at the age of 96. Chuck was born January 11, 1927 to August B. Schwankl and Lucy T. (Hingesberger) Schwankl in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

He graduated from Cathedral High School in 1945 and was a recognized football player at the district, regional and state levels. In 1945 he volunteered to serve in the army. During his 3 years of service he earned the Army of Occupation and World War II Victory medals. After returning to the States he attended St. Cloud State University where he earned a degree in education and met his wife Rose Marie Baratto.