You can get a good tree in exchange for killing this invasive kind in Johnson County

Callery pear trees line a street in Kansas City, Missouri. This species, popular for its flowers, is a healthy part of nature in its native Asia. But it becomes highly invasive in North America, harming birds and insects. Photo credit Celia Llopis-Jepsen/Kansas News Service.

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen 

It’s the perfect time of year to do birds and butterflies a solid — by killing an invasive, ornamental and all-too-common pear tree.