Updates from Johnson County Community College: Summer session is around the corner

There are many benefits to summer courses at JCCC:

Spring is officially here, but we have our sights set on summer session at Johnson County Community College. Summer classes are the perfect opportunity for students to get a jump on earning a degree or certificate and meeting their educational goals.

: Students who are working toward a degree or certificate can use summer session to get ahead – and stay ahead – in their program coursework. Full and short-term sessions are available: JCCC offers summer classes that span 8 weeks or 4 weeks, so students can choose class start times that work with their schedule without taking up their entire summer.

Students and their families have many financial obligations. JCCC offers a quality education at an affordable tuition rate, so students can earn a degree without incurring unnecessary debt. Additionally, JCCC offers students — even for summer session — many scholarship, grant and work study opportunities to help pay for college. Flexible class options fit into any schedule: Convenient online, face-to-face and hybrid classes allow students to maximize their time and create schedules that work for them.

Convenient online, face-to-face and hybrid classes allow students to maximize their time and create schedules that work for them. Small class sizes: JCCC’s small classes — an average of 25 students per class — give students more personalized learning experiences and increases engagement and collaboration opportunities with peers.

Key summer session dates

As summer approaches, here are some key dates to keep in mind:

April 5: Open enrollment for summer begins at 9 p.m. online

Summer payment deadline – all students who enroll prior to this deadline must pay tuition by 6 p.m. or risk being dropped from classes. June 5: First day of summer session classes for the full 8-week session and the first 4-week session.

First day of the second 4-week summer session. July 27: Last day of summer session.

Students can take their college credits with them

Current JCCC students aren’t the only ones who can take advantage of our flexible summer session. These classes are also perfect for out-of-town students that are home for the summer.

JCCC has transfer agreements with more than 60 local and regional four-year colleges and universities. This means that students can get a head start on — or continue working on — a bachelor’s degree at JCCC for a fraction of the cost, and then take those class credits with them to a four-year school.

Assistance is available at every step of the academic journey

Many resources are available to help students with enrolling for summer classes, transferring credits, staying on track for graduation and more. View our student resources webpage for helpful information.