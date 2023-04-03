  A message from JCCC  - Sponsored posts

Updates from Johnson County Community College: Summer session is around the corner

Students can take summer classes to get ahead – and stay ahead – in their degree or certificate program. Summer enrollment opens April 5.

Spring is officially here, but we have our sights set on summer session at Johnson County Community College. Summer classes are the perfect opportunity for students to get a jump on earning a degree or certificate and meeting their educational goals.

Perks of summer classes

There are many benefits to summer courses at JCCC: