  Nikki Lansford  - Crime

Spectrum says ‘vandalism’ caused weekend outage that impacted Johnson County

Residents in Johnson County and across the Kansas City metro experienced a Spectrum service outage early Saturday morning caused by what company officials referred to as "vandalism." Photo used under a Creative Commons license.

Spectrum officials say vandalism was to blame for a widespread network outage in the Kansas City area early Saturday morning that left some Johnson County residents temporarily without cable or internet service.

A Spectrum spokesperson said in a statement that the outage occurred around 6:30 a.m. Saturday and impacted customers across the metro.

Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park.

I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.

We work hard to make it easy for you to keep up on your community with short, to-the-point coverage and easy-to-scan newsletters — but we can't produce local coverage without local support. To our nearly 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, we hope you'll give one a try today — your first month of full access is just $1!