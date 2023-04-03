Residents in Johnson County and across the Kansas City metro experienced a Spectrum service outage early Saturday morning caused by what company officials referred to as "vandalism." Photo used under a Creative Commons license.
Spectrum officials say vandalism was to blame for a widespread network outage in the Kansas City area early Saturday morning that left some Johnson County residents temporarily without cable or internet service.
A Spectrum spokesperson said in a statement that the outage occurred around 6:30 a.m. Saturday and impacted customers across the metro.
The spokesperson said it was “a result of vandalism to Spectrum’s network.” Further details about the exact nature of that vandalism, however, were not disclosed.
Spectrum provides internet, telephone and TV services for residents and businesses.
Outages reported in multiple Johnson County cities
Spectrum would not provide a more exact number of customers impacted by the outage except to say that it “affected customers across the Kansas City area.”
However, both Overland Park and Shawnee residents reported experiencing outages Saturday morning, according to comments the Post received from readers.
Spectrum’s parent company Charter Communications has about 32 million customers across the United States and is expanding its internet services to rural areas on the Missouri side of the Kansas City area.
‘Fiber cut’ caused widespread outage
Each line can contain hundreds of fiber strands that need to be individually repaired or replaced in order to restore service.
The company said it reported the vandalism to the Kansas City Police Department for further investigation.
When reached by the Post, Overland Park Police indicated they were not investigating the matter.
Service was restored that same day
Company officials noted that service was returned to residents in the area within a few hours after the outage taking place.
“Service was restored to all customers affected by the outage in the Kansas City area on Saturday morning,” the spokesperson said.
