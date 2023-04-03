The charges stem primarily from loan applications made in 2018, 2019 and 2020, as well as false statements and forgeries allegedly made to get a future receivables sale agreement with a Delaware-based financial firm. In all, he faces 14 counts.

Scott Anderson, an owner of Riley Drive Entertainment in Lenexa, faces a multi-count indictment from a federal grand jury.

According to the indictment, Anderson, if found guilty on all counts, could be fined in excess of $1.5 million and spend decades in prison. He could also be expected to pay back any money obtained under false pretenses.

“Scott Anderson intends to plead not guilty, and looks forward to addressing these allegations in court. He is confident that justice will be done, and that he will be cleared of all charges,” his attorney Robin Fowler said in an emailed statement.

Nine counts stem from alleged identity theft, wire fraud

The document alleges Anderson committed aggravated identity theft and multiple counts of wire fraud in connection to a future receivables sale agreement with Itria Ventures, LLC.

The indictment also says he had employees pose as other business partners to get the agreement with Itria and forged their signatures.

That agreement, and the alleged misrepresentations that fostered it, led Itria to send nearly $600,000 to Anderson’s bank account across four payments between 2018 and 2019, the indictment says.

Indictment claims Anderson lied on loan applications

He also allegedly made false statements in Small Business Administration loan applications administered through OakStar Bank in 2018, Landmark National Bank in 2019 and Academy Bank in 2020.

Specifically, the indictment claims he lied about ongoing legal cases in his applications, bankruptcy, defaults on federal loans and ownership of other businesses on different applications.

Additionally, he allegedly made multiple false statements on federal Paycheck Protection Program loan applications in April 2020, during the first weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The indictment says he left blank or answered “no” a question about bankruptcy and lied in responding to questions about whether or not the business had defaulted on past loans. He also allegedly lied about owning other businesses in that application.

Riley Drive Entertainment has Lenexa connections

More federal court news: Former Johnson County Court employee accused of embezzling $1M, federal complaint shows

This story has been updated to include a statement from Anderson’s attorney.