  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Lenexa

Lenexa business owner indicted by federal grand jury over alleged loan fraud

Riley Drive co-owner Scott Anderson has been indicted on 14 counts of federal financial crimes, including lying on loan applications and wire fraud.

Photo credit Joe Gratz. Used under a Creative Commons license.

Scott Anderson, an owner of Riley Drive Entertainment in Lenexa, faces a multi-count indictment from a federal grand jury.

The charges stem primarily from loan applications made in 2018, 2019 and 2020, as well as false statements and forgeries allegedly made to get a future receivables sale agreement with a Delaware-based financial firm. In all, he faces 14 counts.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post. 

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter. 

