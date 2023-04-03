Overland Park’s newest Whataburger opening at 95th and Metcalf

Whataburger is set to open its newest Johnson County location in Overland Park this week.
The Texas-based burger chain, which is known for its grilled burgers and spicy ketchup, is opening a new franchise at 11 a.m. Monday in the 95Metcalf development at 9505 Metcalf Ave.
