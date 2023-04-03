  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Overland Park’s newest Whataburger opening at 95th and Metcalf

Overland Park's newest Whataburger location is set to open late Monday morning in the 95Metcalf development at 9505 Metcalf Ave. Photo via Whataburger.

Whataburger is set to open its newest Johnson County location in Overland Park this week.

The Texas-based burger chain, which is known for its grilled burgers and spicy ketchup, is opening a new franchise at 11 a.m. Monday in the 95Metcalf development at 9505 Metcalf Ave.

