  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

American Honey Hair Co. opening in long-vacant Mission storefront

Mission American Honey Hair Co. owners Sadie Rucker and Sadie Gourley

American Honey Hair Co., a new hair salon, is open in the Mission West shopping center in a long vacant space. Above, co-owners Sadie Rucker (left) and Sadie Gourley (right) in front of the salon's brand new mural. Photo credit Juliana Garcia

American Honey Hair Co., a new locally owned hair salon, is now open in a long-vacant Mission storefront.

Located at 6630 Martway Street, the hair salon has taken over a space on the south side of a strip mall that also includes a Dollar Tree and a Planet Fitness.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.