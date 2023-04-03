Old Maranatha Christian Academy space in Shawnee gets new life

A child care center is expected to move into a church space that was once home to Maranatha Christian Academy at Lackman Road and West 67th Street in Shawnee.
Last week, the Shawnee City Council unanimously approved a special use permit for Vada’s Little Lambs Child Care.
That will allow the business to operate on the Cross Points Church property, 6826 Lackman, which currently has agriculture zoning.
Vada’s Little Lambs will accept kids six weeks old to age five
- The child care center would occupy about 10,000 square-feet of the space formerly used by the school.
- It will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.
- City documents suggest the childcare facility only plans to admit 75 children.
- It will have 10 employees.
- Part of the church campus is also used by Lenexa-based Autism From the Start, an early intervention program.
Maranatha moved to western Shawnee in 2022
- Maranatha Christian Academy had leased part of Cross Points Church as one of its two private school facilities, including another at 15000 W. 63rd St.
- In 2020, the school purchased land in western Shawnee at 7055 Silverheel St. near K-7 and Shawnee Mission Parkway for a single, stand-alone campus, and classes officially started there last fall.
The Shawnee Planning Commission previously supported it
- Last month, the planning commission also voted unanimously to recommend approval of the special use permit for Vada’s.
- “It’s always great to see, now that Maranatha’s moved out, their facility is going to be used for other things and not just left empty,” commissioner David Aber said in March.
- Additionally, commissioner Joe Van Walleghem said he thinks churches often make good hosts for child care.
- Last Monday, the city council did not discuss the permit before approving it.
Next steps:
- The city will have to issue a building permit before planned internal renovations can begin.
- Additionally, a state inspection will need to occur before Vada’s is eligible for a child care provider license.
- The special use permit will be reviewed in one year. After that, the planning commission and council will review it every four years.
More Shawnee news: City envisions homes and retail on undeveloped plot in western Shawnee
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1