  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

Old Maranatha Christian Academy space in Shawnee gets new life

In the past, Cross Points Church in Shawnee leased out space to Maranatha Christian Academy. Now, it could lease some of the old school part of the building to Vada's Little Lambs Childcare. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

A child care center is expected to move into a church space that was once home to Maranatha Christian Academy at Lackman Road and West 67th Street in Shawnee.

Last week, the Shawnee City Council unanimously approved a special use permit for Vada’s Little Lambs Child Care.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post. 

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter. 

