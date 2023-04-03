JoCo Notes: Overland Park Fire Chief Bryan Dehner retires

Welcome to a new week, Shawnee Mission!
⛈ Today’s forecast: Cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms, mostly in the morning. High: 72. Low: 56
🚨 One thing to know today
Overland Park’s long-time fire chief Bryan Dehner has retired after 29 years leading the department.
City officials and the general public marked the occasion with a reception Friday at the Overland Park Convention Center.
Dehner became the head of the Overland Park Fire Department in 1994 and served as its leader through a period of growth and change.
He oversaw the merger of OPFD with Johnson County Fire District No. 2 and the integration of the Merriam Fire Department.
Dehner was also a vocal proponent of establishing a Fire Science program with the Blue Valley School District, which offers students interested in pursuing careers as firefighters skills-based training.
In March 2017, Dehner led the response to the biggest fire in Overland Park history which broke out in an unfinished apartment structure at the CityPlace development.
That conflagration destroyed two apartment structures and damaged 25 nearby homes, but no lives were lost. The fire was deemed accidental.
“The city is grateful for Chief Dehner’s years of service and forward-thinking leadership, keeping the community safe for the last 29 years and ensuring its safety for many years to come,” the city said in a statement.
🗓 Public meetings Monday
- USD 232 school board, 6 p.m. [View agenda]
- Overland Park Community Development Committee, 6 p.m. [View agenda]
- Prairie Village City Council, 6 p.m. [View agenda]
- Roeland Park City Council, 6 p.m. [View agenda]
- Lenexa Planning Commission, 7 p.m. [View agenda]
- Westwood Planning Commission, 7 p.m. [View agenda]
- Leawood City Council, 7:30 p.m. [View agenda]
- Overland Park City Council, 7:30 p.m. [View agenda]
- Shawnee Planning Commission, 7:30 p.m. [View agenda]
🚀 Post’s top stories since Friday
- Woman dies, child injured in crash on U.S. 69 in Overland Park
- ☕ 5 to try: Post readers pick the best coffee and tea drinks in JoCo
- Sinkhole at PV’s Corinth Square repaired after water main break
- Local obituaries for March 28-30
- Here’s where Overland Park’s Brookridge development stands
📰 Other local news
- Plans to build a $4 billion EV battery plant in De Soto has lead to a recent surge of apartment developments in that city in northwest Johnson County. [Fox 4]
- An athletic trainer who works at Blue Valley Southwest High School has been arrested and charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child. [Blue Valley Post]
- Some Johnson County families are falling into “bureaucratic dead zones” trying to get insurance coverage to pay for medical equipment for their children who face severe health challenges like cerebral palsy and brain injuries. [Kansas News Service]
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1