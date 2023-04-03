Each week during the 2023 Kansas legislative session, we will provide Shawnee Mission area lawmakers the opportunity to share their thoughts about what is happening in the state capitol. Below is this week’s submission from Democratic Sen. Ethan Corson of Kansas Senate District 7, covering the northeast corner of Johnson County.

Democratic Rep. Jo Ella Hoye and Republican Rep. Chris Croft were also given a chance to submit columns this week. The views expressed in each Capitol Update are solely those of the lawmaker.

I believe the budget is one of the most important things the legislature does each session. And while there is time for a course correction, I am concerned about where things stand. I did not support the budget that recently passed the Senate.

Here are five problems with it:

The budget is not sustainable. Despite projections at the beginning of 2023 that we would end the fiscal year with a $2.3 billion surplus, and fiscal year 2024 with a $3.2 billion surplus, Senate Republicans have passed so many tax cuts for wealthy Kansans that under their budget, the state would be taking in almost $700 million less than expenditures by fiscal year 2025, almost a billion less than expenditures by fiscal year 2026, and have a negative ending balance by fiscal year 2027, when our annual deficit would exceed $1 billion. It’s irresponsible to burden future generations with unsustainable deficits. The budget doesn’t include additional funding for special education. Last school year, the Shawnee Mission School District spent $8.1 million of its general funds to cover special education expenses that should be paid by the state. That’s not fair to the special education students to whom we have a moral and legal obligation to provide services to. It’s also not fair to other students, because the lack of funding in this area deprives all students of needed resources. The budget doesn’t include any contributions to our Rainy Day fund. With a record surplus, we should be putting funds away to avoid cutting critical services during the next recession. The budget doesn’t include funding for matching grants so communities can take\ advantage of the recently passed federal infrastructure law. Some of the funds available to cities and counties under the federal infrastructure law require that the state or local government contribute matching funds. Gov. Kelly’s budget proposed establishing a $220 million fund that localities could access to make sure they have the matching funds needed to access federal infrastructure funds. It makes no sense that Republicans eliminated this fund from the budget. We should want local governments to receive as many federal funds as possible to address infrastructure needs. The budget doesn’t include Medicaid Expansion. Instead, the budget proposes that the state lose $71.5 million by not expanding Medicaid, which doesn’t make sense fiscally, economically, or morally.

It’s a privilege to represent our community in the Kansas Senate. I can be reached at Ethan.Corson@senate.ks.gov or (785) 296-7390.

Additionally, myself, along with Representatives Stephanie Clayton, Jerry Stogsdill, Jarrod Ousley, and Rui Xu, as well as State Board of Education member Melanie Haas, and Johnson County Commissioner Becky Fast, hold a town hall at 9:00 am at the Powell Community Center (6200 Martway St. in Mission) on the fourth Saturday of each month. Our next town hall is April 22. You can also join us virtually.