Capitol Update: Rep. Jo Ella Hoye decries inaction after shooting

"...Despite millions working together to end gun violence, it’s still not enough. It’s anger because of insensitive decorum on the floor during a discussion about sensible gun laws," Rep. Jo Ella Hoye writes in this week's Capitol Update. File photo.

Each week during the 2023 Kansas legislative session, we will provide Shawnee Mission area lawmakers the opportunity to share their thoughts about what is happening in the state capitol.

Below is this week’s submission from Democratic Rep. Jo Ella Hoye of Kansas House District 17 in Lenexa and Shawnee. 