Sometimes, Mom and Dad need a break from making dinner.

We’re not kidding around with this week’s “5 to Try.”

Or maybe Grandma and Grandpa need to entertain the grandkid for an afternoon or weekend.

That’s why we’re asking for our readers’ suggestions for most kid-friendly places to eat around Johnson County.

Places that not only have good kids’ menus but also have that little extra flair for entertaining the little ones while they wait for their food.

Or maybe you’re thinking of a place that just looks after kids and welcomes families during dinner rushes, no questions asked.

Tell us your recommendation and give us a reason why.

How to tell us your picks

We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try” through Thursday.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

