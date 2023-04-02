Richard George Hetherington

Richard was born August 19, 1928 in Orange, New Jersey. He is survived by his wife Terry; his five children Kristia, Joal, Liane, Eric and Lauren, and their spouses; and seven grandchildren Remi, Sam, Joey, Errin, Rachel, Zoey and Zachary. He is also survived by his sister Jane and her family.

Richard was an educator and innovator throughout his life, serving first at the University of Kansas as Associate Professor and founding Director of the Computation Center. In addition to working in industry, he was a Professor at the University of Missouri at Kansas City where he established, developed and led the Computer Science Telecommunications Program, making it one of the largest programs on campus, which has now become the UMKC School of Science and Engineering. He partnered with universities across the globe to help them develop similar programs.

He enjoyed traveling and experiencing different cultures, often making friends wherever he went. He loved to garden and be in nature, especially in Colorado with his wife and family. He was a natural athlete and an avid runner, who ran every day without exception for over forty years. He was a kind, gentle, considerate and loving man. He was talented in many areas and a person who, when he saw something that needed to be done, did it. Despite a career filled with achievement, nothing was more important to him than his family. He was very much loved and an inspiration to all of us in life and in his passing. He will be sorely missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Richard G. and Terry Hetherington Scholarship at UMKC Foundation. The Richard G. and Terry Hetherington Scholarship was established in 2000 by the generosity of many donors to honor one of UMKC School of Science and Engineering’s most influential leaders, Richard G. Hetherington, Ph.D. Dr. Hetherington is credited for creating the Computer Science Telecommunications Program at UMKC. Today, this scholarship benefits students in the computer science and information technology programs who demonstrate high academic achievement. Donations can be made at umkcfoundation.org or mailed to 5115 Oak St., #202AC, KCMO 64112. Contact Melissa Ford at mford@umkc.edu or 816-235-1277 for assistance.