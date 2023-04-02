Lynette G. Eaton

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 8 at 3:00pm with visitation following until 5:00pm in Garrett Chapel, College Church of the Nazarene, 2020 East Sheridan Street, Olathe, KS. Burial will take place on Monday, April 10 at 11:00am at Green Mound Cemetery, rural Palco, KS.

Lynette Gae Eaton, 67, passed away peacefully at home on March 28, 2023 in Olathe, Kansas. She bravely fought her battle with cancer for 26 years.

Lynette was born on January 16, 1956 in Mohall, ND to Melvin and Cora (Bonness) Aune. She grew up on the family farm outside of Mohall. She was a 1974 graduate of Mohall High School. In 1978 she graduated from Mid-America Nazarene University, Olathe, KS with a B.A. degree in Music Education and Music Performance. She completed her M.M. degree in Music from Fort Hays State University, Hays, KS, in 1991.

Lynette exchanged wedding vows with Dale Eaton on July 8, 1978 in Minot, ND. They lived in Larned, KS and Altamont, KS before settling in Olathe, KS in 1982.

Over her teaching career, Lynette taught elementary music in Oswego, KS for two years, and the Kansas City, KS school district for 29 years, eventually retiring in 2011. During the last 10 years of her teaching career, in addition to teaching elementary music, she also taught reading. At Claude Huyck Elementary School in Kansas City, she was awarded Teacher of the Year in 2002 and Star Teacher Award in 2009. She was also the recipient of the Kansas Music Educators Association Northeast District Vocal Music Teacher of the Year.

Lynette began studying piano at an early age and over the years accompanied many soloists and vocal ensembles for school performances as well as for weddings, church services and special events. She developed a passion for playing the French horn while in high school, and continued her horn studies while in college. For over 25 years, she performed regularly with the Kansas City Civic Orchestra, the Overland Park Orchestra, the Olathe Community Orchestra and the Festival Brass Quintet. Lynette was a member of College Church of the Nazarene and sang with Children of Light and was a member of the sanctuary orchestra.

Her favorite activities were attending the Kansas City Lyric Opera, listening to jazz on the Plaza, being the family historian, and following the Royals, Chiefs, KU Basketball and K State football.

Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Dale; her sister, Mavis Kallestad (Leigh), Wayzata, MN and many Aune and Bonness cousins; Mother-in-law, Mary (Towns) Eaton, Palco, KS; Brother-in-law, Don Eaton, Olathe, KS; Aunts Wilda (Eaton) Aubrey, Bethany, OK, and Shirley (Towns) Burr, Elba, AL; Nieces and nephews Britney (Scott) Rice, Olathe, KS; Caleb (Sarah) Eaton, Leadville, CO; Joshua (Tiffany) Eaton, Arlington, TX; Darci (Eric) Kimmerling, Henderson, TN; Matthew (Deborah) Eaton, Holt, MI; and many cousins-in-law, great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Father-in-law, Joseph Eaton, Brother-in-law, Dan Eaton, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to SHELTER KC (a Kansas City rescue mission).