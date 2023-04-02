  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Lynette G. Eaton

Lynette Gae Eaton, 67, passed away peacefully at home on March 28, 2023 in Olathe, Kansas. She bravely fought her battle with cancer for 26 years.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 8 at 3:00pm with visitation following until 5:00pm in Garrett Chapel, College Church of the Nazarene, 2020 East Sheridan Street, Olathe, KS. Burial will take place on Monday, April 10 at 11:00am at Green Mound Cemetery, rural Palco, KS.