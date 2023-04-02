Linda Rae Brecheisen-Pribyl

Father Flanagan, founder of a home for wayward boys, famously remarked that he never met a bad boy. He never met Linda’s seven sons. He might have changed his tune if he had. From early morning kick offs to pre-dawn phone calls by nosey neighbors and concerned authorities, she took it all in stride.

You might not expect the mother of these seven boys who could make a sailor blush to be a woman of such grace and compassion. But if so, you never knew Linda Brecheisen-Pribyl. LBP to those who knew her was a wife, mother, teacher, and mentor. The center of a house of laughter and chaos, she could turn cheerios into crème Brulé or frozen ground beef into a burger that would impress even the finest chef. Never one to miss an opportunity to entertain, Linda could tell the same story 100 times. And never tell it the same way twice. She treated her puppies with the same affection she treated her sons — with the exception that her sons weren’t allowed to pee on the carpet.

Born to Lois and Leeland Johnson on October 17, 1948, Linda lived most of her life in Kansas City and never stopped loving it. After graduating from the University of Missouri she taught English and Spanish to untold numbers of students throughout the Kansas City area in Shawnee Mission, Blue Valley, and Lee’s Summit. As a teacher she cared for her students just as she taught them — without compromise. She was fond of saying her students either disliked her for her methods or loved her for them – of course, far more loved her for them. She was no less a mentor to junior faculty, guiding them as teachers and humans, not to imitate her, but to find their own voice.

Linda’s force of will allowed her to carve her own path through the world, just as the friendships she inspired gave her strength to accomplish so much — as teacher of the year, friend and confidante, and #1 mom. Her intelligence and quirky sense of humor allowed her to take life as it came — whether she was leaving her windows down in a snow storm or defrosting her freezer with a hairdryer, she was always able to make the best of a bad situation. It took something like cancer to catch up with her, and even that took 17 years.

She leaves behind her husband, Rick; her brother, Lee; seven sons – Skip, Scott, Sean, Shea, Dave, James, and Patrick – and 15 grandchildren.

Linda was loved by many and she will be missed.

A celebration of life open house will be held at Rockhurst High School’s Rose Theater on April 8th from 5-8pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Tuition Assistance Fund at Rockhurst High School, 9301 State Line Road, Kansas City, MO 64114.

You can donate here: https://www.rockhursths.edu/giving/memorialtribute-gifts

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mcgilleyhoge.com for the Brecheisen-Pribyl family.