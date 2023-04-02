Linda C. Chaffin, 77, passed away on March 28, 2023. Memorial services will be 10:00 AM, Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Old Mission United Methodist Church, 5519 State Park Rd, Fairway, KS 66205. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Johnson County Developmental Supports, 10501 Lackman Rd, Lenexa, KS 66219.

Linda was raised in Orrick, Missouri. She moved to Kansas City after graduating high school. Her parents Bill and Marie Hanns Owned a small cattle farm. Linda met Dale Chaffin when both worked for TWA. They just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They raised three boys. Chris, Mark and Adam.

Linda’s career centered around charities which supported the intellectually challenged community. She either worked or volunteered in ARC, Lake Mary, and Special Olympics. She was on the board of directors of Lake Mary. And she was the area director of the Special Olympics in Johnson County. She was an active member in Old Mission United Methodist Church. Most importantly she was a Full time mother to 3 successful young men.