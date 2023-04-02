  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Linda C. Chaffin

Feb. 7, 1946 – March 28, 2023

Linda C. Chaffin, 77, passed away on March 28, 2023. Memorial services will be 10:00 AM, Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Old Mission United Methodist Church, 5519 State Park Rd, Fairway, KS 66205. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Johnson County Developmental Supports, 10501 Lackman Rd, Lenexa, KS 66219.