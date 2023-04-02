James Robnett

June 29, 1941 – March 29, 2023

Merriam, Kansas – Robnett, James L., 81, passed away on March 29, 2023. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Mary Kay; daughters, Shari Webster (Doug) and Julia Presley (Ken); and beloved grandchildren, Brayden Presley (Lainey), Bryce Presley (Isabel), Rachel Webster and Jacob Webster.