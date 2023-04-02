Jan. 4, 1939 – March 18, 2023
Gerald “Jerry” Gillihan passed away the morning of Saturday, March 18, 2023, at his home. He was born on January 4, 1939, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Lawrence and Lola Gillihan. He was a 1957 graduate of Westport High School and a 1962 graduate of the University of Kansas with a degree in aeronautical engineering. Jerry had a rich professional career beginning with enlistment in the U.S. Air Force in 1962 (Viet Nam 1969-79), retiring from the USAF Reserves in 1984 having served as an instructor and command pilot. He retired as Chief of Operations Review from the Army Corps of Engineers in 1995. Following retirement from the government, he worked at Lico Construction as a project administrator overseeing construction at Whiteman AFB until 1998.
