Erika A. Cline

Erika was a kind and energetic soul and will be missed and remembered by the many people she touched. She left everyone she met with a smile on their face, and her family is at peace knowing they have gained a guardian angel and she is now with her loved ones who passed before her.

Erika Cline, 89, of Overland Park, KS, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2023, surrounded by her family.

The funeral visitation service will be held on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 11:00am at Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens (11200 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66210).

Erika was born in Konigshutte, Germany on February 11, 1934. She moved to the United States in May 1958. She dedicated her life to raising her children and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved bringing people together through her love of cooking and baking.

Erika is survived by her three children Vern Cline (Mari Beth Cline), Debbie Jones (Bobby Jones), and John Cline (Marcia Cline), her six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren, and more family and many caring friends.

Erika is preceded in death by Helena Halemba (Mother), Anton Halemba (Father), seven siblings, and more family and caring friends.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the . The family is thankful for the organization’s important work in providing care and support and accelerating research.