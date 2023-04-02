  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Erika A. Cline

Erika Cline, 89, of Overland Park, KS, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Erika was a kind and energetic soul and will be missed and remembered by the many people she touched. She left everyone she met with a smile on their face, and her family is at peace knowing they have gained a guardian angel and she is now with her loved ones who passed before her.