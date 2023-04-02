  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Charlotte Ann Gibson

September 20, 1925 – March 28, 2023

Charlotte Ann Gibson died March 28, 1923 at The Village at Mission, Prairie Village, Kansas, at age 97. She was born September 20, 1925, the only child of Gunnard Arvid and Charlotte (Lincoln) Johnson. She was a lifelong area resident having lived in Westwood Hills, Kansas; Mission Hills, Kansas; and Kansas City, Missouri. She attended Bryant Elementary School and the Barstow School in Kansas City and maintained lifelong friendships with many of her classmates from as early as kindergarten. She met regularly for over 75 years with “The Girls of ’42,” a group of friends from her high school graduating class. She also attended the University of Arizona and Kansas City University.