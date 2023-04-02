Carl H. Kempin

Overland Park – Carl Howard Kempin, 92, of Olathe, Kansas, died in Christ on March 29, 2023. Carl was born in Easton, Kansas (Leavenworth County) on July 7, 1930; the oldest of four children born to Carl and Marian (Everett) Kempin. He grew up in the Leavenworth and Atchison, Kansas areas and graduated from Atchison High School in 1948. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1955. He then attended Kansas State University to study Electrical Engineering. While there, he met Morine Haas and they were married on November 24, 1957. Carl graduated with a BSEE degree in 1958 and MSEE degree in 1960. His work experience included Boeing, King Radio, and 25 years at Bendix/Allied Signal/Honeywell until his retirement in 1993. He was an active member of Bethany Lutheran Church and enjoyed serving the Lord as an usher, elder, and trustee. Carl and Morine were blessed with two children, Bruce and wife Suzie, and Carla and husband Brian. They were later blessed with six grandchildren, their spouses, and 13 great grandchildren.

Carl’s relationship with Jesus inspired him to grow in faith and live a life of service. He studied the Bible, enjoyed listening to hymns, shared the Gospel, and generously helped anyone in need. He also truly loved spending time with family and being outdoors.

Carl was preceded in death by his wife Morine, his parents, sister Helen Kempin, and brother Robert Kempin. He is survived by brother Donald Kempin of Atchison, KS, son Bruce Kempin (Suzie) of Overland Park, KS, daughter Carla Palmer (Brian) of Olathe, KS, grandchildren David Kempin (Maggie) of Wichita, KS, Matthew Kempin (Lesley) of Wichita, KS, Brian Kempin (Kelsey) of Overland Park, KS, Scott Kempin (Abbie) of Wichita, KS, John Palmer (Katelyn) of Lenexa, KS, Elizabeth Vandepol (Elijah) of Spring Hill, KS, and 13 great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS. Interment will immediately follow the service. The family will greet friends beginning at 9:00 a.m. before the service. Memorial contributions may be given to Bethany Lutheran Church (https://bethany-joco.org) or Lutheran Hour Ministries (https://lhm.org).