Your Community: The Orphan Train Movement

Between 1854 and 1929, an estimated 250,000 orphaned, abandoned, or homeless children were transported to rural communities across the country in hopes of providing a better life for them.

The orphan train movement was started by Charles Loring Brace and his organization, the Children’s Aid Society. Brace recognized the inadequacy of New York’s welfare institutions, and, at the same time, saw the Western states as places full of opportunity. He devised a system whereby disadvantaged children would be sent to rural communities, traveling by train and with a Society Agent, where they could be taken in by families who would teach them good morals and provide for their needs.