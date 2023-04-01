Your Community: The Orphan Train Movement

On Tuesday, April 4, join Johnson County Library for The Past is Prologue: The Orphan Train Movement.
Between 1854 and 1929, an estimated 250,000 orphaned, abandoned, or homeless children were transported to rural communities across the country in hopes of providing a better life for them.
The orphan train movement was started by Charles Loring Brace and his organization, the Children’s Aid Society. Brace recognized the inadequacy of New York’s welfare institutions, and, at the same time, saw the Western states as places full of opportunity. He devised a system whereby disadvantaged children would be sent to rural communities, traveling by train and with a Society Agent, where they could be taken in by families who would teach them good morals and provide for their needs.
Other organizations quickly adopted Brace’s system, and for nearly 80 years, children migrated across the country to find new homes. Finally, in 1929, amidst growing objections and changing welfare systems, the orphan train movement came to an end.
On Tuesday, April 4, join Johnson County Library for The Past is Prologue: The Orphan Train Movement. National Orphan Train Complex curator Kaily Carson will detail the history of the Orphan Train Movement that served as a precursor to our modern day foster care system. To continue reading about the National Orphan Train Complex visit their website orphantraindepot.org.
For more information about The Past is Prologue: The Orphan Train Movement, visit the event page on jocolibrary.org. For those who are not able to attend, a recording will be made available following the event.
