Woman dies, child injured in crash on U.S. 69 in Overland Park

The Kansas Highway Patrol was called to investigate the crash in the northbound lanes of U.S. 69 near 95th Street.

A 79-year-old woman was killed and an 11-year-old child hospitalized following a multi-vehicle wreck along U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park Friday evening.

Overland Park police and firefighters were first called to the scene at 6:51 p.m. on reports of a multiple-vehicle crash with someone possibly trapped inside a vehicle.

Firefighters arrived to report a four-vehicle crash.

One person died at the scene, and another — the 11-year-old — was transported to a hospital by a Johnson County Med-Act ambulance with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

What happened

Highway Patrol troopers say a 2020 Toyota Corolla was driving in the second lane from the right and attempted to move into the far right lane.

The Corolla hit a 2019 Ford F-150 bucket truck in the right lane. The collision caused the Corolla to spin around in front of the truck and hit the rear corner of a 2018 Ford Explorer.

Troopers say the Corolla continued to spin around in front of the bucket truck and it was then pushed into the rear of a 2008 Peterbilt box truck that was stopped in the area between the northbound lanes of the highway and the exit ramp to 95th Street.

The highway patrol’s crash log states that the driver side door of the Corolla impacted the left rear corner of the Peterbilt box truck.

The driver of the Corolla, identified by the Highway Patrol as Jackie Lacey Trager, 79, of Kansas City, Mo., died at the scene.

An 11-year-old passenger in the Corolla was transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Mo.

No one in any of the other vehicles was injured. Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt, according to the crash log.

Overland Park Police closed the northbound lanes of the highway as the Highway Patrol investigated. All northbound traffic was diverted to Interstate 435.

The highway reopened to traffic just before 10:30 p.m.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.