  Mike Frizzell  - Accidents

Woman dies, child injured in crash on U.S. 69 in Overland Park

Emergency crews on the scene Friday evening at U.S. 69 Highway and 95th Street in Overland Park. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

A 79-year-old woman was killed and an 11-year-old child hospitalized following a multi-vehicle wreck along U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park Friday evening.

The Kansas Highway Patrol was called to investigate the crash in the northbound lanes of U.S. 69 near 95th Street.