High winds topped 60 miles per hour Friday in Johnson County

The National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office in Pleasant Hill, Mo., issued a high wind warning for the Kansas City area just before 3 p.m.

Friday’s gusty winds made for a busy afternoon for police and firefighters in Johnson County.

The office says their sensors recorded wind gusts as high as 61 miles per hour at the Johnson County Executive Airport near 151st Street and Pflumm Road in Olathe and the New Century Air Center near Gardner.

Across the metro, winds peaked in the upper 50s, with a gust of 74 miles per hour recorded in St. Joseph, Mo.

Here's a look at some peak winds around the area. St. Joseph saw the strongest winds at 74 mph (not associated with thunderstorms)!!! pic.twitter.com/VjFzlo327H — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) March 31, 2023

Firefighters in Johnson County responded to multiple calls of tree branches falling into power lines, causing arcing and bringing some lines to the ground.

Police in Shawnee reported a street light pole brought down by the wind on Blackfish Parkway just east of Lackman Road around 3:15 p.m.

The officer moved the pole out of the street, and Shawnee Public Works made the exposed wiring safe until the pole can be replaced.

An Overland Park police officer reported that the power was out to the traffic signals at College Boulevard and Metcalf Avenue around 5 p.m.

Two officers directed traffic through the intersection until power could be restored.

Another Overland Park officer said there were similar issues with the traffic signals on 119th Street at Glenwood Street and Lamar Avenue.

Just after 5 p.m., Shawnee firefighters were called to Zip’s Car Wash at 6401 Nieman Road.

The structure over the vacuums at the care wash had collapsed on a parked car. The man cleaning the car was not injured. The car wash was closed for the rest of the day.

Meanwhile, a tree fell on the back of a house in the 8400 block of Grandview Lane in Overland Park at about 5:50 p.m.

Firefighters responded and found that the tree had also brought down a power line. No one was injured.

Overall, no serious injuries were reported in any weather-related incidents on Friday.

A wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service remained in effect through 10 a.m. Saturday in Johnson County and the rest of the Kansas City metro, with gusts of up to 45 miles per hour possible.

Forecasters urge residents to secure outdoor objects. They also encourage drivers to take extra caution on the roads today, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.