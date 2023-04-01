  Mike Frizzell  - Weather

High winds topped 60 miles per hour Friday in Johnson County

A structure over the vacuum bays at Zip's Car Wash in Shawnee collapsed during high winds Friday. Nobody was injured in the incident. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Friday’s gusty winds made for a busy afternoon for police and firefighters in Johnson County.

The National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office in Pleasant Hill, Mo., issued a high wind warning for the Kansas City area just before 3 p.m.