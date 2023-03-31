Winston A. Murphy, Sr., 82, of Overland Park passed away March 22, 2023 at home from natural causes. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8809 W 106th Circle Overland Park, KS.

Winston was born Nov. 29, 1940 in Port of Spain, Trinidad. He moved to New York in the 1960s. Winston worked at Merrill-Lynch and retired after 33 years of service. He then moved to Wichita in 2010 from Brooklyn, New York. In 2012, he made his final move to stay in Overland Park.