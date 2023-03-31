William M. Cohn

Bill was born on April 13, 1937 in Topeka, the youngest son of Vida Mcdougal and Byron Spencer Cohn. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Alice “Penny” Penfield Jones and older sister Doris.

Bill is survived by his oldest son Michael Penfield and youngest son, David McDougal as well as grandson Michael Parker and second wife Barbara Eichhorn.

Bill attended Topeka High school where he lettered in football, graduating in 1955. He then attended the University of Kansas and played on the freshman football team, where he met many lifelong friends. His freshman year he had a blind date set up by one of those teammates (Robert Marshall) with cheerleader from State Rival High School Lawrence High. They would marry in 1959 and have their two sons, Mike and David.

Bill was involved in several businesses after graduating from the University of Kansas with his bachelors degree in 1959; Western Auto, Black and Veatch, and finally coming to settle in as an insurance agent. He would also join the Marines PLC program and though intending to be a pilot, a knee injury he suffered on the Freshman KU football team rendered him unable to pass a flight physical. He would then go on to serve in the Marine Reserve in the infantry, and also win the

Fleet Reserve Rifle Marksmanship competitions. He would leave the Marine Reserve in 1963.

The insurance business allowed Bill to spend time with his family, coach youth football and eventually coach his boys’ football teams. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, and later in life became a golf enthusiast, as well as a season ticket holder for the University of Kansas football and basketball teams.

His wife Penny would graduate from KU in 1960 and become registered physical therapist #151 in the state of Kansas, a profession she enjoyed for over 30 years, and one that allowed her active participation with Bill in the boys athletic and academic pursuits.

After Penny passed away in 2000, Bill organized a memorial golf tournament in his wife’s name and the proceeds are donated to the University of Kansas Physical Therapy Department in her name. Bill would remarry in 2005 to Barbara Eichhorn.

There will be a celebration of life for Bill when time and circumstances make it possible for those who knew him time to plan to attend. The family asks that any donations be made to the Penny Cohn Physical Therapy fund or the Alzheimer’s Association in the name of Bill Cohn.