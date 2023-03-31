  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

William M. Cohn

William “Bill” McDougal Cohn passed away on March 15, 2023 of complications associated with Alzheimer’s Dementia in hospice care.

Bill was born on April 13, 1937 in Topeka, the youngest son of Vida Mcdougal and Byron Spencer Cohn. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Alice “Penny” Penfield Jones and older sister Doris.