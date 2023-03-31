SMSD News: Read Across SMSD – make music!

nspired by one of the selected books for Read Across SMSD for the month of April, Dr. Bill Thomas and a group of students from Shawnee Mission West wrote and performed an original song.

This April, Read Across SMSD is focused on the theme “Make Music!”

“Music can be a powerful vehicle for telling stories and making meaning,” according to Thomas, Shawnee Mission School District performing arts coordinator and Shawnee Mission West director of bands.

The April Read Across SMSD elementary book selection is “A Song of Frutas” by Margarita Engle. It is the story of a young girl who visits her grandfather in Cuba. He uses music to sell different kinds of fruit to the people in his community.

The importance of music is clear in this story, as the main character describes “footsteps like drumbeats,” “hands like maracas,” and the chants used to sell fruits to smiling people.

Thomas composed the original song, inspired by the story.

“I encourage everyone to listen to the different rhythms and sounds produced by the djembe, claves, triangle, and various shakers and how it all comes together to make music and tell a story,” Dr. Thomas noted.

Throughout the month of April, NEA’s Read Across America (the program which serves as a model for Read Across SMSD) encourages everyone to “share music and books about music, and make a joyful noise with students.”

The Shawnee Mission School District extends thanks to Dr. Bill Thomas for his original composition, and to the Shawnee Mission West students for their performance.

April reading resources

Read Across SMSD is modeled after the national Read Across America program, and is led in partnership with NEA Shawnee Mission. Access to books for Shawnee Mission students is made possible through the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation.

Here are the Read Across America April titles encouraging readers to make music:

NEA Book list:

The links above provide activity ideas, discussion ideas, reflective writing questions, and related resources for more titles to try for each age group.

Click here to find out more and participate in Read Across SMSD. Post your participation on social media using #ReadAcrossSMSD.

