Rondel Joplin

Visitation will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023 with a celebration of life to follow at 2 p.m. at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas (913) 856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.

Joe was born in Bromide, Oklahoma, on Dec. 7, 1943, to Delbert Gail and Ada Louise (Perkins) Joplin. He grew up in Bromide, Oklahoma, graduating from Wapanucka High School in 1962. He married Sharon Kay (Perry) Hutchinson on October 10, 1981 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Joe worked for JE Dunn Construction as a carpenter and carpenter foreman. He went to California to oversee at Yahoo for 11 months and then to Nebraska for two years, retiring in 2005. Joe was a member of Restoration Church, in Gardner, Kansas, and Kingdom Living Messianic Congregation, Shawnee, Kansas.

One summer while attending a revival in Bromide, Oklahoma, Joe gave his heart to Jesus. He was a talented musician with string instruments and piano. Joe sang in an acapella quartet during high school, loved writing poems and was a published author writing “A Joplin from Oklahoma.” His stories told of growing up in southern Oklahoma with his brothers.

Joe will be remembered as light hearted with that “little boy” look of a devilish gleam in his eyes who enjoyed sharing his great sense of humor. Joe also was very fond of square dancing.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Margaret, John, Jack, Jerry and Glen. He is survived by his wife Sharon of the home and children Dana Shoenhard, Cooperstown, New York, Craig Joplin, Damon, Texas, Gwen DeGarmoe, Chelsa, Oklahoma, Teresa Scullawl, Collinsville, Oklahoma, Tamar Johnston, Olathe, Kansas, and Tonia Mitchell, Springfield, Missouri. He is also survived by sisters Ophelia Smith, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Ada Ellen Joplin, Durant, Oklahoma, Nelda Booker, Norfolk, Virginia and Dixie Cooper, Hennepin, Oklahoma; 27 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.