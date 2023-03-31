  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Rondel Joplin

Rondel “Joe” Joplin, 79, Gardner, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Villa St. Francis, Olathe, Kansas.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023 with a celebration of life to follow at 2 p.m. at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas (913) 856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.