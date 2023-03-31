WaterOne officials say crews were dispatched to repair the eight-inch underground pipe on Tuesday, and when they arrived on the scene, they found two cars impacted by the sinkhole, according to utility officials.

A water main break earlier this week at Prairie Village’s Corinth Square produced a sinkhole in the shopping center’s parking lot.

Images posted to social media showed one vehicle with its back tires sunk into the hole, which looked to be a bit wider than the vehicle itself and roughly eight to 10 feet long but not that deep.

The sinkhole has since been patched, and the overall impact of the incident appears to have been minimized.

A previously scheduled Easter event Saturday at Corinth Square is going forward with no planned disruptions.

The water main break happened Tuesday evening

Mandy Cawby, WaterOne director of customer relations, said WaterOne was notified of the main break around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28.

It broke near the Hen House grocery store at the shopping center’s northwest corner.

The break was caused by deterioration of the main over time, Cawby said.

Cawby said WaterOne plans to evaluate the line for replacement through its ongoing process for assessing infrastructure projects.

One vehicle removed from sinkhole

WaterOne personnel found the owners of the two vehicles inside a nearby store and worked with them to clear their vehicles from the area, Cawby said.

Video submitted to the Post by Thomasina Gutierrez, a utility locator who happened to be on the scene that evening, shows a large tow truck extracting the vehicle from the sinkhole with a winch.

It was unclear if the vehicles involved suffered any damage.

The sinkhole is now repaired

Cawby said repairs began by 8 p.m. on Tuesday and continued throughout the night into Wednesday morning until around 11:30 a.m.

That’s when pavement restoration began, Cawby said.

“It proved to be a prolonged and complex repair due to the initial break spurring several additional adjacent breaks on that stretch of main as repairs were in progress,” Cawby said.

This will not impact a Saturday event

It’s Hip to Hop, a previously scheduled Easter-themed event this Saturday morning at Corinth Square is still happening.

Michelle Pitsenberger, vice president of First Washington Realty, which runs the shopping complex, said the water main break and sinkhole will not impact the event.

The event is still scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.

