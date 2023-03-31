  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Sinkhole at PV’s Corinth Square repaired after water main break

A water main break Tuesday evening produced a sinkhole in the parking lot of Corinth Square, leading to this vehicle falling partly into the hole. Above, a tow crew works to extract the vehicle from the sinkhole. Photo submitted by Thomasina Gutierrez.

A water main break earlier this week at Prairie Village’s Corinth Square produced a sinkhole in the shopping center’s parking lot.

WaterOne officials say crews were dispatched to repair the eight-inch underground pipe on Tuesday, and when they arrived on the scene, they found two cars impacted by the sinkhole, according to utility officials.

