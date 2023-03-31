What does Overland Park have in common with other American cities like Seattle, Berkeley and Austin?
It’s one the “best cities to live” in the U.S. this year, according to new rankings released by data analytics website Niche.
The site placed Overland Park as the 9th best city to live in the country in its “2023 Best Cities to Live” report, which catalogs the top cities in every state in the U.S.
The top 25 include a raft of cities up and down both coasts, a handful of Texas metropolises and some university towns in the upper Midwest, but Overland Park is the only one represented from Kansas or Missouri.
Overland Park earned several “A” grades
- Niche’s rankings compile publicly available data, including from sources like the latest U.S. Census and the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report, along with millions of reviews from Niche users. Cities, in turn, were given letter grades in a number of categories.
- Overland Park received A+ grades for “Public Schools” and “Good For Families.”
- It also received several A- grades for “Housing,” “Nightlife” and “Diversity.”
- It’s one less-than-stellar grade was a C- for “Crime and Safety.”
Other data was included in the report
- Niche’s summary of Overland Park lists the city’s current population at roughly 195,000.
- The median home value is listed at $314,500, significantly higher than Johnson County’s listed median of $194,300, according to the site.
- For renters — who make up 37% of Overland Park residents, according to Niche’s report — the median rent in Overland Park is $1,248, higher than the national median of $1,163.
Another website recently gave OP high marks
- Overland Park is also one of the top five places to live in the Midwest, according to a recent report from marketing website Livability.
- That site credits Overland Park’s economy, job opportunities and proximity to Kansas City for a wave of new residents moving to the area.
- The 2023 rankings for the “Top 25 Best Places to Live in the Midwest” reflect a combination of data from Livability’s “Top 100 Best Places to Live” list with results from a study that determined affordability and local amenities are top priorities for people looking to relocate
