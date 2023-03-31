  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

This JoCo city one of ‘best cities to live’ in U.S., site says

Downtown Overland Park on a cloudy day.

Data analytics website Niche has named Overland Park one of the top 10 cities to live in the United States in 2023. Photo credit Nikki Lansford.

What does Overland Park have in common with other American cities like Seattle, Berkeley and Austin?

It’s one the “best cities to live” in the U.S. this year, according to new rankings released by data analytics website Niche.

