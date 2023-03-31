Nickie Boltz, 44, of Olathe, passed away on March 29, 2023 at Kansas City Hospice House.
A visitation is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on April 5 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Olathe, Kansas.
