Marie Eileen Middleton

A celebration of life and visitation will be held at Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, Kansas 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 5, 2023. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Wayside Waifs or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital , in the name of Marie Middleton. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.

Marie was born in Chicago, Illinois, on Oct. 7, 1947, to Frank Louis and Ruth Eileen (Brown) Yelton. She grew up in Chicago, where she graduated from high school. Marie moved to Edgerton in the 1960’s, and then Olathe and Gardner. She later moved to Colorado and then Wellsville.

Marie married Paul Victor Middleton in Kansas City, Missouri, on Oct. 1, 1978. She worked at Johnson County Correctional Facility as a head cook and supervisor. Marie enjoyed creating jewelry and crafts. She loved to make candy and give it to family and friends. Marie had a passion for canning the vegetables from her garden.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents and daughter Denise. She is survived by her husband Paul Victor Middleton of the home; sons: Robert Alexander (Stacey) Scobey, Overland Park, Kansas, Joseph Michael (Danedri) Herbert, Gardner, Kansas, and Paul Jacob (Danelle) Herbert, Overland Park, Kansas; son-in-law Rick Frahler, Littleton, Colorado; step daughter Susan (Stan) Bennett; Sisters: Paulene, Julie and Patty; grandchildren: Alex, Ashleigh, Daniel, Savannah, Kaitlin and Nate and three great grandchildren.