Marie Eileen Middleton

Marie Eileen Middleton, 75, Wellsville, Kansas, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Olathe Medical Center, Olathe, Kansas.

A celebration of life and visitation will be held at Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, Kansas 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 5, 2023. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Wayside Waifs or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, in the name of Marie Middleton. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.