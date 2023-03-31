Margarita Sullivan

Margarita requested to be cremated and have her ashes spread at Pomona Lake. There will be a celebration of life in July when her grandson returns home from U.S. Air Force training. This will take place at Pomona Lake to complete Margarita’s wishes.

Margarita (Santellan) Sullivan, 74, of Ottawa passed away Monday, March 27, 2023, at Rock Creek of Ottawa.

Margarita was born Feb. 13, 1949, in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Ygnacio and Marcella (Ortega) Santellan. She graduated from East High School in Kansas City. Margarita later moved to Ottawa, Kansas.

Margarita loved to go camping, fishing and spending time with her family and friends. She was a part of the Ottawa Mat Masters wrestling club for over 30 years and 3 generations of wrestlers. She never missed her grandchildren’s events. Margarita touched so many lives through her activities including making Mexican food for people and her job at the Franklin County Daycare facility.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Ygnacio and Marcella Santellan, daughter Tina Espinosa, and brother Ygnacio (Junior) Santellan Jr.

Margarita is survived by her husband of 41 years Bill Sullivan, brother Candido Santellan, sister Delores Santellan, son Richard, and Atanya Blevins, grandchildren Michael and Christie Espinosa, Ashley Kinsman, Kirsten Brandon, Ashaya Blevins, Richard (Bubba) Blevins, Cheryl Carney, and Zach Flannery and several great-grandchildren.

Contributions for expenses can be sent to Central Bank, PO Box 67, Gardner, Kansas, 66030. Checks should be made payable to Bille Sullivan and put Edgerton in the memo line.