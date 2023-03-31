  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Margarita Sullivan

Margarita (Santellan) Sullivan, 74, of Ottawa passed away Monday, March 27, 2023, at Rock Creek of Ottawa.

Margarita requested to be cremated and have her ashes spread at Pomona Lake. There will be a celebration of life in July when her grandson returns home from U.S. Air Force training. This will take place at Pomona Lake to complete Margarita’s wishes.