Here’s where you can hunt for Easter eggs in JoCo

Temperatures are finally warming up in Johnson County, and that means it’s almost time for outdoor Easter fun.
Easter this year on Sunday, April 9 — still more than a week away — but Johnson County has some Easter events starting as soon as this weekend.
From hunting for eggs to getting photos with the Easter Bunny, there is be a broad range of kid- and family-friendly activities to seek out.
Friday, March 31
Flashlight egg hunt (Overland Park)
- Blue Valley Recreation will hold an Easter egg hunt with flashlights tonight.
- From 8:30-9:30 p.m., children ages eight to 12 can hunt for eggs at the Sports Complex at 9701 W. 137th Street.
- Pre-registration costs $10.
Saturday, April 1
Easter festivities at Corinth Square (Prairie Village)
- This Saturday, “It’s Hip to Hop” over to Prairie Village for some early Easter fun.
- From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the shopping center at 8262 Mission Rd will offer activities like photos with the Easter bunny, face painting, a petting zoo and live music. (Note: a recent sinkhole issue in the complex’s parking lot should not get in the way of any fun.)
- Some of the shopping center’s businesses will offer treats of their own — such as an Easter egg hunt at Taco Republic, sugar cookie kits at Social Suppers and a balloon artist at LeBlanc & Associates.
Easter Egg races and Lil’ Bunny Fun Run (Overland Park)
- Overland Park is hosting four different Easter-themed races this Saturday.
- Register here for the city’s Easter Egg 5K, 10K, Virtual 5K and the Lil’ Bunny Fun Run for kids.
- All races begin at 7200 W. 132nd St. The 5K and 10K are set to start at 8 a.m. and the fun run at 9 a.m.
- Registration costs $35 for the 5K, $42 for the 10K and the virtual 5K, and $15 for the kids’ run.
Sunday, April 2
For Peeps Sake (Leawood)
- This Sunday, you can hunt for eggs and partake in other Easter festivities at Leawood’s “For Peeps Sake” event.
- This will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 14701 Mission Road and is geared toward children ages one to 10.
- Pre-registration costs $15 for Leawood resident and $18 for non-residents.
Friday, April 7
Easter egg geocache (Merriam)
- Next Friday, head to Antioch Park at 6501 Antioch Road for some more technologically advanced Easter egg hunting.
- Johnson County Parks and Recreation will offer three sessions to search for geocached Easter eggs with the help of a GPS device.
- Sessions are at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12 p.m., and the Ester bunny will be available for photos at 11:45 a.m.
- Registration costs $7 for Merriam residents and $8 for non-residents.
Saturday, April 8
Roeland Park Egg Hunt (Roeland Park)
- “Hop” over to the R Park Pavilion in Roeland Park for an egg hunt next Saturday.
- The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the park at 5535 Juniper Drive.
- The egg hunt is geared toward children ages 10 and under, and does not require pre-registration.
Easter egg Scramble (Westwood)
- Next Saturday, Westwood will also host its annual Easter Egg Scramble.
- The event will take place at 3 p.m. at the southwest corner of 50th & Rainbow Boulevard.
- Families can come early at 2:45 p.m. for a chance to see balloon artists and emergency vehicles.
Easter Egg Plunge (Olathe)
- Head to the Olathe Community Center next Saturday for a “fun twist on an old favorite”: an underwater Easter egg hunt.
- From 5:3o to 7 p.m., Olathe Parks and Recreation will host the underwater Easter egg hunt in the community center’s three pools.
- Eggs can be exchanged for goodie bags and prizes, and kids can stick around for a free swim after all the eggs are found.
