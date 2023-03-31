  Lucie Krisman  - Holidays

Here’s where you can hunt for Easter eggs in JoCo

Easter egg hunts Johnson County

File photo.

Temperatures are finally warming up in Johnson County, and that means it’s almost time for outdoor Easter fun.

Easter this year on Sunday, April 9 — still more than a week away — but Johnson County has some Easter events starting as soon as this weekend.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and the Blue Valley School District for the Post.

I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

My work reporting on local government and the local business community is made possible by the support of our subscribers. To nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe: ? THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, please support our work by trying one today — your first month is just $1