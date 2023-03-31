  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

James William Altenhofen

James “Jim or “Jimmy” William Altenhofen, 63, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away in the early hours of Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Kansas City Hospice House.

Jim was born on July 26, 1959, to Dorothy and Donald Altenhofen in Kansas City, Missouri. Jim was raised in the Northland and graduated from Oak Park High School in 1977. During his youth, he participated in football, among many sports, was on the Hamilton Heights swimming anddiving team and was a lifeguard in his high school years. His career consisted of working within the printing industry mainly in the Kansas City area, and briefly in California and Texas. He was also a Master Electrician.