James William Altenhofen

Jim was born on July 26, 1959, to Dorothy and Donald Altenhofen in Kansas City, Missouri. Jim was raised in the Northland and graduated from Oak Park High School in 1977. During his youth, he participated in football, among many sports, was on the Hamilton Heights swimming anddiving team and was a lifeguard in his high school years. His career consisted of working within the printing industry mainly in the Kansas City area, and briefly in California and Texas. He was also a Master Electrician.

James “Jim or “Jimmy” William Altenhofen, 63, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away in the early hours of Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Kansas City Hospice House.

Jim continued to play sports throughout his adult life and was just an all-around phenomenal athlete. He loved coaching little league, golfing, hunting, fishing, football, fast cars, and painting — he even got scuba certified.

Upon retirement, he remained in Texas. Once he was diagnosed with cancer, he returned home to Kansas City to spend his remaining days with his family and loved ones.

Jim was preceded in death by his older brotherWayne William Altenhofen and his parents Dorothy Jeanne (Buessing) Altenhofen and Donald Edward Altenhofen.

Jim is survived by his three children Curtis Michael Altenhofen of Dallas, Texas, Jamie Leigh (Joe) Pozzuolo of De Soto, Kansas, and Kristen Nicole (fiancé, Tyler) Altenhofen of Kansas City, Missouri; two granddaughters Kayleigh Ann and Danielle (Dani) Faith; brothers and sisters Keith (Kathy) Altenhofen, Donna Buchanan, Juanita (Tom) Helmers, Teresa (Brad) Schriewer, and Steve (Merritt) Altenhofen; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive. All of whom loved him and will be greatly missed by all.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be held in June 2023 with more details to follow.

The family would like to thank Kansas City Hospice for all their support and compassionate care during Jim’s short stay. The family would also like to thank all their family and friends for the support and prayers during this difficult time.