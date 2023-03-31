  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Dennis Carl Dolenshek

Dennis Carl Dolenshek, 68, of Roeland Park, Kansas, finally found peace and passed into the afterlife on March 7th, 2023.

He is survived by his son Brian Dolenshek of Milwaukee, and sister Deborah Purkey, nephew Eric (Sara) Marshall and niece Kelly Marshall, all of Colorado Springs. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Janice Dolenshek. Born in Milwaukee, raised in West Allis, Wisconsin, and residing near Kansas City for the last three decades, he affected a great many souls who will miss him dearly.