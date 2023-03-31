  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Deborah Kay Hall

Deborah Kay Hall, 71, of Lenexa, Kansas, passed away peacefully March 23, 2023, following a short illness.

Debbie was born January 15, 1952, in St. Louis, Missouri. She moved to the Kansas City metro area in the early 1970s. Debbie was the daughter of the late W.E. and Clara (nee Hammerschmidt) Boulware.