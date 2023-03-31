Deborah Kay Hall

Debbie was born January 15, 1952, in St. Louis, Missouri. She moved to the Kansas City metro area in the early 1970s. Debbie was the daughter of the late W.E. and Clara (nee Hammerschmidt) Boulware.

She inspired others with her positive outlook in happy anticipation of heaven. She worked for almost 50 years as a property manager, a majority of those years with McNeil Properties. She was an active member of Legacy Christian Church for 45 years, serving in the choir and the children’s ministry. She and her husband Jeff faithfully taught Sunday School for over 30 years. Debbie and Jeff were huge, long-time Kansas City Chiefs fans. One of her greatest accomplishments was receiving her high school diploma from Olathe North High School in 2020.

Debbie was predeceased by her parents and a brother, Rick Rustige. Debbie is survived by husband Jeff Hall, children Renee (William) Hann and Schonna Mayabb, grandchildren Sara (Cody) Keeth, Noah Hann, Josie Mayabb, and Luke Mayabb, great-granddaughter Sutton Keeth, brother Terry (Sonda) Boulware, sister Vickie Johnson, sisters-in-law Pat Boulware and Ramona Rustige, as well as many nieces and nephews and their families.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Legacy CC Kids Camp are requested.

“And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.” Ephesians 5:32.

“I can do all things through him who strengthens me.” Philippians 4:13.