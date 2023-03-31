  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Barbara Ann Blackburn

Barbara Ann (Ormeroid) Blackburn, age 93 of Overland Park, Kansas was welcomed into the presence of her loving Lord on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Barbara was born to Moulton and Leona Ormeroid on April 14, 1929, in Warren, Ohio. She was the middle child with an older brother, Bob, and a younger sister, Marjorie, to whom she was very close.