Geraldine Philomena Monaghan

She was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland. She immigrated to the USA in July 1987, where she became a U.S. citizen in 1997.

She became an IT Consultant for various companies Marion Labs, USDA and Teva. She was an active member of the Irish community, volunteering for Celtic Fringe Organization, Kansas City Irish Center and Kansas City Irish Fest.

In her retirement, she enjoyed golfing, traveling and, of late wrote, a wonderful book about her childhood “The Fire: The Story of an Irish Family.” Geraldine was a kind and caring person who always put others before herself. Her warm smile and infectious laughter will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Geraldine is predeceased by her parents Dorothy and Gerald McCarthy, and survived by her loving son Keith, who was the joy of her life; her brothers Noel of Dublin, Ireland, John of Sydney, Australia, Ray of Sydney, Australia and Justin of Dublin, Ireland, along with her many nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends, but her legacy of kindness and compassion will live on in the hearts of those she touched.

A memorial service and Irish wake will be held on Sunday, April 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Kansas City Irish Center, Drexel Hall, 3301 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, Missouri, 64111. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Geraldine’s memory to Harvesters Kansas City and ACLU.