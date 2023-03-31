For this week’s “5 to Try” we asked Post readers for their go-to coffee and tea orders around Johnson County.

The weather is perking up as Johnson County enters spring, but that doesn’t mean you don’t still need a delicious morning jolt of caffeine or a late afternoon pick-me-up.

From sweet specialties to caffeinated classics, here’s what some readers say you should be ordering at local coffee shops.

Iced white mocha from Parisi in downtown Overland Park

One reader called the white chocolate mocha at the Parisi artisan coffee cafe in downtown Overland Park their “go-to.” They said they prefer to order it iced.

Parisi cafe has locations around the KC area, including in Union Station and the downtown Overland Park spot near Strang Hall.

It is also the coffee brand served in Children’s Mercy Park during Sporting KC games.

Parisi is also offering an elderflower white mocha this spring, crafted lattes and other chilled or hot caffeinated beverages.

Honey lavender latte from Outta the Blue in Leawood

Amy Schuster said on Facebook the lavender honey latte from Outta the Blue in Leawood is her “current favorite.” It’s made with a special lavender honey syrup.

The shop is tucked into the Park Place retail and dining center, sharing a building with Everyday Beaut KC and Creative Culture.

It is tropical-themed and has a menu featuring local coffee, juices, cocktails and “mocktails,” as well as some regular and vegan treats.

On the weekends, Outta the Blue also serves a cereal milk latte. Plus, there’s a variety of teas, tea steamers and other caffeinated or non-caffeinated drinks to sip on.

Cappuccino from Black Dog Coffeehouse in Lenexa

Black Dog Coffeehouse, a Lenexa mainstay off 87th Street Parkway and Rosehill Road, makes this list for their cappuccinos.

Reader Al Hanna said he drives 30 minutes out of his way each week to sip on one while spending time with friends.

“Great coffee drinks, pastries and other treats make it a great stop in your day,” Hanna said. “The cappuccinos are the best in the city.”

Black Dog uses Messenger Coffee and Ibis Bakery pastries. They have a large menu of coffee drinks, tea steamers, seasonal tastes and other treats.

Specialty drinks include the vanilla sky and snickers lattes.

Any latte from Revocup in Lenexa City Center

Revocup has locations around the KC metro, but one reader has a special place in their heart for the Revocup on 87th Street Parkway in Lenexa’s City Center, particularly their lattes.

“[It] has the best employees and the best espresso-tasting latte made with milk,” reader Janet Podoll told us.

Revocup’s menu also features a handful of specialty drinks, like the zebra mocha or the Ethiopian macchiato. And for those not into coffee, Revocup has smoothies, chai and iced teas.

On top of its City Center location, Revocup has coffee shops in Overland Park, Kansas City, Mo. and Leawood.

Iced coconut mocha with skim milk at Urban Prairie in Mission

Part of its rotating seasonal spring menu, Urban Prairie’s iced coconut mocha is a lightly sweet twist to a cafe classic mocha.

The tropical flavor infused by the coconut sends you on spring break trip in one sip. Keep it light with the skim milk — makes it creamy without interrupting the flavor of the coconut or the mocha.

Urban Prairie, on Johnson Drive in Mission, also has nitro cold brew, Hugo teas, breakfast burritos, croissant sandwiches and toasts.

It also has nearly 25 flavored syrups to choose from for any drink, hot or iced.

