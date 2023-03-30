  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Virginia “Ginny” Brown

Virginia (Ginny) Brown, of Overland Park, Kansas, went to be with the Lord on March 21, 2023. She was residing at Waveny House of Senior Care Homes in Overland Park.

Virginia was a volunteer in the community and in Shawnee Mission schools for many years, and she served as President of Shawnee Mission Area Council.