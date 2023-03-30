Virginia was a volunteer in the community and in Shawnee Mission schools for many years, and she served as President of Shawnee Mission Area Council.

Virginia (Ginny) Brown, of Overland Park, Kansas, went to be with the Lord on March 21, 2023. She was residing at Waveny House of Senior Care Homes in Overland Park.

She then worked for Johnson County Mortgage, a subsidiary of First Federal Bank and was manager before going into sales full-time. She enjoyed construction loans and built relationships over many years with a core group of builders in Johnson County. She retired from First Federal in 2004 after 26 years.

Virginia is preceded in death by her son James William Brown and her husband James Sidney Brown.

She is survived by her daughter Janie Godfrey and son-in-law Tim Godfrey.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, followed by a funeral service at Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf, Overland Park, Kansas.