Phyllis A. Hobbs

Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday April 1, 2023 at 11 a.m., at Cure’ of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Road, Leawood, Kansas 66206. A rosary followed by visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday March 31, 2023, also at Cure’ of Ars. Internment at Resurrection Cemetery will follow immediately after the Mass.

Phyllis was a loving wife and mother who will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She and William R. Hobbs were married in Baltimore on June 7, 1969. She was proud of her early working career with NSA in Maryland, performing functions that she has never disclosed.

After the birth of their first of three children, she cheerfully accepted the role of a full time mother and homemaker for the family, and logged many miles transporting children to schools and activities. After the children left the nest, she performed various support functions for a family owned retail business. She loved challenges, in particular Pinochle, jigsaw and crossword puzzles as well as reading.

She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, William Hobbs, their children, Deborah A Dougher, James P Hobbs (Heidi DeWeese) and Julie M Carmichael (James Carmichael), grandchildren, James (Madalyn Intihar) and Molly Dougher, Aislynn Hobbs and Skye and Alastair DeWeese. Also surviving are sisters-in-law Marlene Kurowski, Sr. Francita Hobbs, Nancy Hobbs and Patricia Benson (Roy) and many nieces and nephews spanning three generations.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Eugene J Kurowski, brother-in-law T Wayne Hobbs and beloved son(in-law) J Patrick Dougher.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her memory be sent to Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas.