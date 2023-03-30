  Juliana Garcia  - Roeland Park

Climbable ‘Mighty Bike’ coming to JoCo park aims to evoke childhood of yesteryear

An image of The Mighty Bike Roeland Park plans to bring to R Park this summer.

"The Mighty Bike," a 12-foot climbable art sculpture, takes inspiration from banana-seat bicycles popular in mid-century America. The $170,000 sculpture is being funded partly by Roeland Park and partly by resident donations. Image credit Matthew Lero.

“The Mighty Bike,” a nearly 12-foot climbable sculpture, is the latest edition to one of Roeland Park’s biggest parks.

Created by artist Matt Kirby, “The Mighty Bike” is a supersized 1960s-style bicycle — sitting at nine feet wide and 20 feet long — equipped with an enlarged paper route basket that serves as a balcony, as well as climbing nets and a telescope.

