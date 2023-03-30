Mariwin M. Cullinan

A mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, March 31 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 11300 W 103rd St., Overland Park, Kansas, 66214. A visitation will be held at the church the morning of the funeral beginning at 9:30 a.m. with the funeral following at 10:30 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Resurrection Cemetary, 8321 Quivira Road Lenexa, Kansas.

Mariwin was born in Chicago on Aug. 9, 1932 to Winifred (Dahl) and Joseph Mackey.

Mariwin was preceded in death by her parents, husband Pat, and a daughter, Elizabeth.

She is survived by her brother Joe (Virginia). She is also survived by her sons, Pat Jr. (Jean), Mike (Kit), Dan (Janet) and daughter Katherine, ten grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.

Mariwin attended St. Scholastica Academy High School in Chicago. Mariwin was a wonderful mother and homemaker who lovingly cared for her children. When she was not traveling with Pat or entertaining customers on behalf of Hallmark Cards, she lived an active lifestyle enjoying both tennis and golf recreationally through Wycliff and Brookridge Country Club.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Community Health Hospice, 16201 West 95th Street, Suite 220 Lenexa, Kansas 66219, or the Liz Cullinan Rosary Path at Holy Spirit Church, 11300 W. 103rd St., Overland Park, KS 66214.