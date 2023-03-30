  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Mariwin M. Cullinan

Mariwin M. Cullinan, 90, of Overland Park, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023.

A mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, March 31 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 11300 W 103rd St., Overland Park, Kansas, 66214. A visitation will be held at the church the morning of the funeral beginning at 9:30 a.m. with the funeral following at 10:30 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Resurrection Cemetary, 8321 Quivira Road Lenexa, Kansas.