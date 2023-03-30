She was born on June 6,1950 to Edwin and Bernadine Rastteter in Salina, Kansas.

Kathleen Elaine Hay, 72 of Olathe, passed away on March 26, 2023 at Olathe Hospice House.

Kathleen worked as a Nurse for Good Samaritan Nursing Home and Hoeger House for many years until she retired from her nursing career.

Kathleen was married to William E. Hay, on January 12, 1974. Before they finally settled in Olathe, they also lived in Salina and Fredrick, Maryland.

Kathleen was a life-long Lutheran. She was baptized and confirmed in Immanuel Lutheran Church in Salina and was a member of Advent Lutheran Church. Kathleen enjoyed needlepoint and cross-stitch.

Kathleen is survived by her loving husband, William, her daughter Amanda and her son Brian. She was preceded in death by her parents Edwin and Bernadine Rastteter.

Memorial contributions in Kathleen’s memory be given to Advent Lutheran Church.