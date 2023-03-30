Karin Johanna Breen

She was born at Patrick Air Force Base, Cocoa Beach, Florida, on Dec 6, 1965 — the same month and day as her grandmother only 50 years apart, to Brigitte (Collum) Breen.

Karin is survived by her mother, Brigitte Breen-Thompson, stepdad Cleve Thompson, half-brother, Destin Applegate, Dallas, step-sister Michele Towner, Wellsville, Kansas, as well as many other relatives and friends.

Karin was a very active little girl, swimming and skating, riding bike and fishing, hunting for tadpoles and crawdads: a real tomboy. Karin learned to swim at an early age at KARS Park, when Mom worked for TWA at KSC in Florida. Later, Mom worked at Disney World and Karin got to spend lots of time at the park, seeing the characters and going to Disney employee movie nights. She had a repertoire of cartoon characters’ voices, replicating them exactly.

Mom was strict; particularly that whatever you did was done correctly, and Karin was always careful to be very accurate and exacting in her work — just ask her longtime coworker and friend, Debbie.

Programming, her work tracking aircraft maintenance and her driving required accuracy and attention to detail. She was a hard worker who kept meticulous notes about processes and instructions, especially in her airport and school bus driving. She had to clearly and accurately communicate with dispatch and the students. School bus driving involved the safety of “her kids.” Karin loved the water: was on the New Mark swim team; got certified as a PADI diver in Grand Cayman. Karin took dance and tumbling for years in Plate Woods. She was an excellent roller skater, “dancing” on her skates; she also ice skated at Crown Center Ice Terrace. She played some softball, tennis and golf; she skied – A Basin and Breckenridge were favorites.

She enjoyed movies; had excellent recall of plots and music artists and titles. She liked going fishing and the outdoors generally and was a guide for men she “city slickers,” who came to the “wilds” of Idaho to hunt bear. That’s where she toted her 357 Magnum, “cause those brown bears are big and mean.” Her step-dad Cleve Thompson took her to ranges and taught her how to shoot, drive a stick shift and CAREFULLY and SAFELY drive on ice.

Her coworkers at First Student loved her smile. Karin had a big and generous heart; she’d give you the shirt off her back. She loved animals, having fish, gerbils, cats and dogs. She enjoyed riding and grooming horses, and that was one reason she took the job in Idaho.

Karin was full of “spunk” and never met a challenge she did not take on: Like being in the wild with bears and getting a CDL to drive a “40 foot pusher,” the buses at the KCI rental car facility. Karin had a Class B CDL, (with air brakes and school bus endorsements).

Her first job, while still in high school, was for Macy’s. Then she enjoyed time at AMC theaters at Metro North. She graduated from Oak Park High and Maple Woods, Kansas City, with a degree in applied science and started work the same month for PARS/Worldspan as a programmer, working on the early versions of “bag-match,” “tieing” passengers to their bags for their flights. When the job moved to Marietta, Georgia, she declined to participate in “all that traffic” around Atlanta, resigned and took the job in Idaho. After several years of “bears,” she returned to Kansas City and TWA, which became AA.

The airlines were in her blood, and she first flew international to Germany at the age of four to meet her grandmother and great-grandmother. Karin and her mother, whose career and life was TWA, traveled all the time, until she aged out on her mother’s passes. Then, with PARS/Worldspan she had her own flight benefits. She was very dismayed when, TWA/AA was no longer in Kansas City, so she continued in aviation at Jet Midwest at the Overhaul Base, among other duties, writing programs for them. She also worked for other aviation contractors at the old downtown airport (MCI).

Still wanting to stay around aviation, she worked for the City of Kansas City, driving the Red and Blue buses at the airport. After that, she drove for First Transit, the big buses, “40 foot pushers” she called them, at the KCI rental car facility. Passengers loved her upbeat personality: she used to sing to them, and she had a good voice. Moving from that to being a school bus monitor and driver for First Student — she drove bus 64, for the Park Hill School District. There, she learned what having to discipline children was all about. They had to stay in their seat and not be too loud and messy. It was about SAFETY for the children. She loved them. Karin talked to her “charges” about unicorns, dragons and dinosaurs. She decorated her bus with a “butterfly garden” that included ivy in the ceiling, attached magnetically, with butterflies and fairy lights. Like the butterflies, she had Halloween and Christmas decor for “her kids.”

She dressed up for them with Christmas antlers, to make their rides fun. Karin’s favorite color was purple. She started acquiring “school bus driver tee shirts”, exhibiting her infectious sense of humor with taglines like, “Parents…be nice to your Bus Driver … Kids tell us all Kinds of Stuff about You,” “Be nice to the Bus Driver, it’s a long walk home from school,” “I carry the Cutest Bunnies” …with a picture of a school bus with bunny ears”; “Sorry, did I just roll my Eyes out loud?” She has bus driver shirts for most holidays from Valentine’s through Christmas and Last Day of School. She has quite a collection, which her fellow drivers will wear in her honor at Wednesday’s celebration.

Please send any memorials to your local animal shelter.

Karin’s love of life and adventure, fun and humor, her loyalty, as well as that big, friendly smile, was much loved by those who really knew her. Her untimely death leaves a hole in her stepdad and her mother’s hearts!

Her fellow drivers at First Student are hosting a celebration of life at 6 p.m. on April 5, Barry Road Park, 8299 N. Congress Ave., Kansas City, Mo 64153. All previous co-workers and employers, her kids and their parents, and family and friends are invited. Please join us to celebrate Karin’s life!