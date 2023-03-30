Julie Marilyn Childers

Julie was born on Aug. 6, 1947 in Albert Lea, Minnesota, to Everett and Inez Anderson. Julie was the oldest of three siblings. From a young age, Julie embraced her Christian faith. She found great joy in sharing her strong faith with others and did this daily through her words and actions. Julie was a friend to everyone she met and never at a loss for words.

Julie attended the University of Iowa where she received her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. She taught grade school for many years at Joplin public schools. Countless young students were positively impacted by Julie’s tender heart and love for teaching.

Julie and her first husband, Dan welcomed their two sons Jon Brender and Nate Brender, who were both born in Joplin, Missouri. Her life centered around caring for her two young boys ,and raising them brought her insurmountable joy. Julie not only cherished her own children, but their friends as well. She welcomed everyone with open arms and there was always plenty of food to go around. Julie’s home was a gathering place where every person felt comfortable and loved.

Julie married Mo Childers, the love of her life, on Dec. 28, 1985.They moved to Overland Park, where she helped run the family business, Childers & Associates. Julie loved decorating and had special talent for it. This artistic gift was evident in the work she did at the show room displays as well as in their home.

Julie was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. Her love for fashion began in her early days of modeling and continued throughout her life. She always wore the perfect outfit and had a smile on her face. Julie was the epitome of style and grace in every way. Her beauty shone from within.

Julie embraced the Lord’s commandment to “love each other as I have loved you” and this is how she lived her life. She had the biggest heart and was always quick to help anyone in need. Julie saw the beauty in every person and was an example for us all. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her.

She is survived by husband Mo Childers, children Jon, Nate and Darby Brender, Julie and Howard Anderson and Cynthia and Frederic Chovet, grandchildren Elizabeth Anderson, Meredith Anderson, Dossi Brender, Logan Brender and Will Brender, brothers Carl Anderson and Bruce Anderson and many nieces and nephews.

The family looks forward to celebrating Julie’s life with family and friends. The service will be held on Saturday April 1 at the Church of the Resurrection, Wesley Chapel, 13720 Roe Blvd, Leawood, Kansas, 66224. Schedule: Visitation 12:30 p.m., service 1 p.m. with an on-site reception at 2 p.m.