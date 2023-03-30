JoCo Notes: Bishop Miege coaching legend Rick Zych to retire

☀️💨 Today’s forecast : Mostly sunny with increasing clouds and wind gusts up to 40 mph. High: 67. Low: 58.

🚨 One thing to know today

A Bishop Miege coaching legend is retiring.

Longtime boys’ basketball coach Rick Zych will step down after the current school year ends this spring, according to an announcement from the Roeland Park school.

Zych has coached basketball and taught social studies at Bishop Miege since 1996.

Over that span, he led the Stags to seven state titles and more than 700 wins. In total, Zych’s teams won 84% of their games.

He is already a member of the Greater Kansas City Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

“His legacy will live on in the thousands of young people he influenced as a teacher and a coach over the course of his career,” the school said in a statement. “He will be truly missed at Bishop Miege when he retires at the end of the school year.”

🗓 Public meetings Thursday

Board of County Commissioners, 9:30 a.m. [View agenda]

Weekly wage growth for February in Johnson County was 6.6%, according to the National Bureau of Labor Statistics, slightly behind the national average of 6.7%. [ Fox 4 ]

Four Johnson County-based technology startups were among those awarded grants recently from the K-State College of Business Administration. [ K-State ]

Johnson County Chair Mike Kelly will deliver his first State of the County address this coming Tuesday at the Overland Park Convention Center. [J oCoGov.org ]

🐦 Notable tweets

SMSD students help clear invasive honeysuckle in Overland Park.

Environmental Science students are clearing our invasive honeysuckle as a class project. “I’m happy we’re doing more that benefits the whole of Overland Park because our impact is bigger than just SMESL and our space.”- Gracie Peterson, Shawnee Mission South Senior. pic.twitter.com/NnIlShU3cE — SM School District (@theSMSD) March 29, 2023

Shawnee Fire is hiring.

The Shawnee Fire Department is hiring! 🔥*NEW* entry-level starting pay is $50,000.

🔥Aggressive pay scale!

🔥Lateral pay for up to 5 years experience.

🔥Two Fire Stations undergoing major renovations right now! Head to https://t.co/73MFlTPGEL for more details and to apply! pic.twitter.com/yaxdgv03fq — City of Shawnee, KS (@CityofShawneeKS) March 29, 2023

And don’t be alarmed: Shawnee Mission South soccer player Ava Smith was okay after a bad-looking cut to the head. And her Raiders won the game Wednesday night!

📸 A thousand words

The sun peeks through and shines over the Lenexa City Center on an otherwise hazy day recently. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin