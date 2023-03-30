JoCo Notes: Bishop Miege coaching legend Rick Zych to retire

Hope springs eternal on this Opening Day, Shawnee Mission!
☀️💨 Today’s forecast: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds and wind gusts up to 40 mph. High: 67. Low: 58.
🚨 One thing to know today
A Bishop Miege coaching legend is retiring.
Longtime boys’ basketball coach Rick Zych will step down after the current school year ends this spring, according to an announcement from the Roeland Park school.
Zych has coached basketball and taught social studies at Bishop Miege since 1996.
Over that span, he led the Stags to seven state titles and more than 700 wins. In total, Zych’s teams won 84% of their games.
He is already a member of the Greater Kansas City Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
“His legacy will live on in the thousands of young people he influenced as a teacher and a coach over the course of his career,” the school said in a statement. “He will be truly missed at Bishop Miege when he retires at the end of the school year.”
🗓 Public meetings Thursday
- Board of County Commissioners, 9:30 a.m. [View agenda]
🚀 Post’s top Wednesday stories
- Need to digitize old family photos and home movies? JoCo Library now has a solution
- Here’s where Overland Park’s Brookridge development stands
- City envisions homes and retail on undeveloped plot in western Shawnee
- Prairie Village residents polled about new community center — Here’s what they said
- Plan to remake downtown Shawnee retail strip pulls off narrow win
📰 Other local news
- Weekly wage growth for February in Johnson County was 6.6%, according to the National Bureau of Labor Statistics, slightly behind the national average of 6.7%. [Fox 4]
- Four Johnson County-based technology startups were among those awarded grants recently from the K-State College of Business Administration. [K-State]
- Johnson County Chair Mike Kelly will deliver his first State of the County address this coming Tuesday at the Overland Park Convention Center. [JoCoGov.org]
🐦 Notable tweets
SMSD students help clear invasive honeysuckle in Overland Park.
Environmental Science students are clearing our invasive honeysuckle as a class project. “I’m happy we’re doing more that benefits the whole of Overland Park because our impact is bigger than just SMESL and our space.”- Gracie Peterson, Shawnee Mission South Senior. pic.twitter.com/NnIlShU3cE
— SM School District (@theSMSD) March 29, 2023
Shawnee Fire is hiring.
The Shawnee Fire Department is hiring!
🔥*NEW* entry-level starting pay is $50,000.
🔥Aggressive pay scale!
🔥Lateral pay for up to 5 years experience.
🔥Two Fire Stations undergoing major renovations right now!
Head to https://t.co/73MFlTPGEL for more details and to apply! pic.twitter.com/yaxdgv03fq
— City of Shawnee, KS (@CityofShawneeKS) March 29, 2023
And don’t be alarmed: Shawnee Mission South soccer player Ava Smith was okay after a bad-looking cut to the head. And her Raiders won the game Wednesday night!
Raiders win 4-0. Great job @soccer_sms @SMSouthTDain pic.twitter.com/7MLWao1dTq
— Mark Mahoney (@SMSRaidersAD) March 30, 2023
📸 A thousand words
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1