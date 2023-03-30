Jeffrey K. Foderberg

He lived near Des Moines, Iowa where he loved spending the weekends at his grandparents, Fremont and Emma Marble’s house, where he and his grandpa restored his first truck, a 1964 Ford pickup. He moved to the Kansas City, Missouri area in 1982 where he went to North Kansas City High School.

Jeffrey’s greatest loves in life were his children Emma Grace and Remington Gage. Emma was his first born and definitely daddy’s little girl. He taught her all about Hemi’s and enjoyed their weekends and family time at the lake. He loved going on adventures with Remington, playing disc golf and looking for Pokemon cards.

Jeffrey will be deeply missed by all of those who enjoyed his intelligence, humor, wit and all of the useless trivia he knew.

Jeffrey was preceded in death by his grandparents Leon and Zona (Quick) Foderberg and Fremont and Emma (Ladeburg) Marble and his parents Gregory and Jennifer (Marble) Foderberg.

Jeff is survived by his children Emma Grace Foderberg and Remington Gage Foderberg, his sister Susan (Foderberg) Vela and her husband Paul, nephews and niece Alex, Eric and Sara Vela and many aunts and uncles. He is also survived by many friends who were his “chosen family.”

Information about memorial services to follow.