Jeffrey K. Foderberg

Jeffrey K. Foderberg of Gladstone, Missouri, passed away March 10, 2023. Jeffrey was born Dec. 2, 1969 in Davenport, Iowa.

He lived near Des Moines, Iowa where he loved spending the weekends at his grandparents, Fremont and Emma Marble’s house, where he and his grandpa restored his first truck, a 1964 Ford pickup. He moved to the Kansas City, Missouri area in 1982 where he went to North Kansas City High School.